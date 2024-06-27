PRINCETON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for answers after someone triggered trouble in the Princeton section of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight shooting along U.S. 1, near Southwest 232nd Street, just before 12:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his cat, which was riddled with bullets.

According to witnesses, gunfire was heard before the vehicle rolled to a slow stop.

“An officer pulled that victim out of the car and performed CPR on a man,” said one witness. “A helicopter came down, landed nearby and airlifted him.”

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

Back at the scene of the shooting, crime scene investigators were seen placing evidence markers around the scene. Video footage captured a the victim’s sedan with its windows shot out.

As a result of this incident, officers shut down a portion of U.S. 1 while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

