NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after bullets flew in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say the victim was shot along Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 92nd Street, Sunday.

Detectives say the victim took himself to the hospital.

7News cameras captured a storefront and at least two cars riddled with bullets.

Details on a possible subject remains unknown.

The cause of the shooting is also under investigation.

