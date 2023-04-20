MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a shooting in Midtown, where there is a heavy police presence.

According to City of Miami Police, at approximately 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire rescue units responded to a call from the 3400 block of Northeast Second Avenue.

Police described the victim as a male who was shot once, and was transported to JMH in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, someone was spotted in the back of a police car and the scene remained very active.

