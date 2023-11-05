MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a neighborhood in Miami, sending a man to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 36th Street, just before 9 p.m., Friday.

A nearby surveillance camera provided a grainy picture of the dangerous moments when the victim came under fire. Two people are seen standing on the corner when one appears to raise their arm.

Seconds later, one person drops to the floor, and the other takes off on foot.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. 7News cameras showed the patient as he was wheeled into the hospital,

Back at the scene, officers temporarily shut down a part of the area, extending between Northwest Ninth and 11th avenues and between 35th to 37th streets, while they investigated.

As of Saturday night, detectives only have a very generic description of the shooter. It’s unclear whether or not they have located him.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.