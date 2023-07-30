OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was left fighting for his life following a shooting in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Westar gas station on Opa-locka Boulevard and Seventh Avenue, Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a masked man opened fire, striking the victim.

Police said the gunman fled northbound from the scene with an accomplice.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

