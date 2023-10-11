MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after what investigators described as a police-involved shooting near Miami Edison Middle School.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said the call initially came in as a man in his 20s found shot in a field.

Investigators said the man suffered injuries to his head and leg.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured several officers in the field, part of which was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Detectives have not provided further details about what led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

