NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what they described as an officer-involved shooting near a park in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 50th Street, Wednesday night.

“Person shot, Northwest 50th Street and 24th Avenue,” a dispatcher is heard saying in radio transmissions.

The shots rang out happened near Brownsville Middle School and Marva Y. Bannerman Park.

According to police, the subject fled in his dark-colored Nissan after committing a traffic infraction on Wednesday evening. Once units located the vehicle, the subject hit a parked car on 50th Street with his car.

The subject then exited the car armed and began running across a park on 50th Street where, according to police, kids were playing.

Video that has circulated on social media shows the moment shots were fired. Police are heard screaming at a man to drop the gun as he is seen running down the street.

Seconds later, multiple shots are heard, even after the man hits the ground. Eventually, the injured man sits back up and then falls over to one side.

At one point in the video, after the gunfire ends, the man raises his arms in the air.

Another video shows people who were playing basketball in the park running as gunshots are heard.

Detectives said the gun was recovered.

Witness Ronald Johnson told 7News that he was told by officers to get out of the area as shots rang out.

“You sound a little shaken up. Is it like nerve-wracking?” asked 7News reporter Joe Roetz.

“Yes, of course. I thought they were coming after me. I was like, ‘What did I do wrong?’ said Johnson. “They come out in full force, like army, like a hit squad almost, unfortunately. But I guess they are doing their job.”

Paramedics transported the man who came under fire to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. He is in critical condition.

As of late Wednesday night, it remains unclear why officers opened fire. It is unclear if police were the only ones to fire their weapon.

Additional details are unclear, as police continue to investigate.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.

