MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who is fighting for his life in the hospital after, police said, he triggered a confrontation with officers in Miami was described as violent and grappling with mental health issues by a man who identified himself as his brother.

Pedro Labaut on Saturday spoke with 7News about Friday night’s police involved shooting that, he said, involved his 37-year-old brother, Christian Jose Labaut.

“He’s out of control, and he’s violent,” he said.

According to City of Miami Police, the gunman was shooting bullets in the air with a rifle near Northeast 79th Street and Tenth Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

Speaking with reporters hours later, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said, one of his officers was forced to fire when he confronted the rifle-wielding man.

“Units arrived shortly thereafter. They were able to make contact with the individual,” he said. “The subject was down. There is a rifle on the scene.”

“So I’m like, ‘You killed my brother, you killed my brother,'” said Labaut.

Miami Fire Rescue units rushed the man to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Labaut said his brother did the same thing earlier on Friday with a handgun, and he should have been arrested then.

“[Police] handcuffed him, and they put him in the backseat of a car. They find his gun, and then they released him,” said Labaut. “He shot three rounds earlier that day; they let him go. I don’t know why, and then he got shot in the back later that night, instead of taking him earlier that day, the same day everything happened. Twice they came.”

7News reached out to Miami Police for more details about their ongoing investigation. Officials said to check back on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.