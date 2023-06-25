NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire outside a nightclub in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting outside of El Palenque Night Club, in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street, just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to fins the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Back at the scene, officers shut down the shopping center where the nightclub is located.

Witnesses inside the nightclub said they left the area as soon as they heard two gunshots ring out.

One witness said she saw a group of men following another individual.

“We arrived, and five people followed one man, and they hit him,” she said.

The witness said they heard gunshots moments later.

“My friend and I, we were walking towards the car, and then we hear the shots,” she said. “There were two, and that’s it. My friend and I, we ran, and we didn’t get to see everything.”

However, it remains unclear whether or not the group is connected to the shooting.

Crime scene investigations at the scene appeared to focus on two vehicles parked outside El Palenque. Tow trucks arrived later in the day to tow both of them away for police to piece together information.

Investigators have not specified who they’re looking for as the potential shooter or whether they have a description of the subject.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

