AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting at a nail salon in Aventura.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the business along the 19000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

#AventuraPolice OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – ACTIVE SCENE

At this time, we are confirming an Officer Involved Shooting. The scene remains active and has been secured. Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to conduct their work safely.

Our Officer is not injured, but… pic.twitter.com/C3kCrczg2r — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) July 10, 2025

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence around the plaza.

Officials said an Aventura Police officer is being checked out by medical staff, but is not injured.

“The officers had responded to a disturbance at the salon and during that disturbance, the shots were fired and the officers involved are OK. However, the subject was transported for his wounds at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where he was treated for critical injuries,” said Aventura Police Officer Kevin Tamayo.

Witnesses who work in the area or were shopping in the area told 7News this incident may have stemmed from a man who arrived at the salon looking for his wife, who was not present. They said the subject left but came back shortly after, this time armed.

People who did not want to be identified detailed the incident further.

“A guy went in the salon, drunk with a knife,” said a woman who did not want to be identified.

“He threatened the owner, and he was taken away, and he came back later on, and the police happened to be there and shot the suspect,” said another woman.

Others reacted to the shocking incident.

“It’s horrible. Anytime you have anybody that gets hurt or injured, life is valuable, it’s so important. We all seem to forget that,” said a woman who was shopping.

The subject is listed in critical condition. Officers have not identified him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

The area around the incident is closed for regular traffic as an investigation remains underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.