Police are investigating what they described as a domestic shooting in Miami that sent a man to the hospital and led officers to take the victim’s son into custody.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 48th Court and Second Street, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

According to detectives, a man in his 20s allegedly shot his father.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim in critical condition.

Officers located the subject in the area of West Flagler Street and 60th Avenue and took him into custody.

Police have not provided firther details about this shooting, as they continue their investigation.