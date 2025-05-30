ELLIOTT KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have airlfted a man to the hospital after he was unresponsive from the water near Elliott Key in Biscayne Bay.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as paramedics administered CPR to the victim in a shady area next to a hut on Boca Chita Key, just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

A police vessel picked up the man after responding to a call of a possible drowning near Sands Key, south of Biscayne National Park.

A rescue helicopter landed near shore airlifted the patient to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

