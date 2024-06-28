SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a deadly shooting at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade has been found guilty.

Armando Verdecia was convicted of murdering 23-year-old Adrian Alvarez, as well as other charges, on Friday.

Prosecutors said Verdecia and another man drove up and ambushed a man at a Shell gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade in the summer of 2020.

As Alvarez tried to hang on to his work bag that the thieves were stealing, Verdecia shot him and then dragged him with the car.

Despite police’s best efforts, Alvarez died from his injuries.

Police said the thieves also held up several people at gunpoint at ATMs shortly before the shooting.

