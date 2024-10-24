MIAMI (WSVN) - A 46-year-old man who was convicted last month in the 2019 fatal shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway was sentenced to life in prison.

Kadel Piedrahita was accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Alexis Palencia on the causeway on Aug. 14, 2019.

In court on Thursday, Piedrahita was given a life sentence with a 25-year minimum.

“The defendant is here by sentenced to life in prison on count one,” said the judge.

He was also sentenced to five years on an aggravated assault charge.

During his sentencing hearing, Piedrahita apologized to Palencia’s brother.

As he cried, he told the victim’s brother that he did everything he could to save Palencia’s life.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry,” he said.

The victim’s daughter also made a statement during the sentencing.

“You didn’t just kill our dad. You killed a part of us,” said the daughter. “We will never be the same.”

During the trial, Piedrahita’s attorneys argued that he shot and killed Palencia in self defense.

They said Piedrahita and Palencia had bad blood brewing for up to a year before the crime occurred as they both routinely rode in the same cycling group.

It remains unclear what the bad blood brewed from.

The defense said that either Palencia or another cyclist he was with had a gun, but that alleged second gun was never found by police.

Ultimately, after deliberating for a few hours, the jury didn’t buy the defense’s argument and found Piedrahita guilty of all charges.

On Thursday, Piedrahita’s tears did not persuade the judge for a lesser sentence.

The victim’s brother said asking for forgiveness doesn’t solve the situation.

“Frankly, asking for the family for forgiveness doesn’t remedy the situation,” he said.

