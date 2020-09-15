Man cons 2 elderly people at Surfside Citibank

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who defrauded two elderly people at a Citibank in Surfside.

They said the scam unfolded at the Citibank located at 9525 Harding Ave. on July 22 and July 23.

According to police, screenshots from security cameras showed that, although his face is covered, the crook has a distinct look when it comes to his attire.

“On both days he came in, he’s seen wearing a hat, a fedora,” Surfside Police Sgt. Jay Matelis said. “He posed as the victim, he even had identification that said he was the victim, and that’s how he was able to cash these checks against the victim’s account.”

The man presented two checks to employees written out to the victims from a name unknown to them. Because he carried an ID bearing one of the victims’ names, he was able to cash the checks and head out.

He cashed all four checks in two days, amounting to what police said was a theft of $18,600.

According to police, the victims live in New York, and they told detectives they had no idea who wrote the checks, and no earthly clue who the man might be pulling a heist while wearing a hat.

“They’re too comfortable, they are brazen, and they clearly have no shame, and someone like that, definitely, we need to find out who that person is. Somebody’s gotta know him, a neighbor, a friend, a relative,” Matelis said.

If you recognize the fedora-wearing man in the photo, call Surfside Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

