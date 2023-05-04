MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver appeared in court to face the consequences nearly a year after, police said, he fled the scene of a crash in North Bay Village that left a mother and her two daughters dead.

Julius Bernstein was charged on Thursday with vehicular homicide in the June 27, 2022 crash. He was given a $625,000 bond.

Police said the suspect sped into a car carrying a mother and her daughters, ages 15 and 12, along the 1300 block of the John F. Kennedy Causeway

All three victims died from their injuries.

Officers said Bernstein took off but was eventually found in North Carolina and extradited back to South Florida.

