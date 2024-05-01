WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - David Contreras, charged with the murder of his 21-year-old son Eric Contreras, will be placed under house arrest following a court decision on Tuesday. The ruling came despite the severe nature of the allegations against him and objections from state prosecutors.

The incident occurred last November in their Kendall home shortly after the father and son returned from a trip to Disney World. During the hearing, a 911 recording was played where David Contreras is heard saying, “I just shot my son, I need to send an ambulance right away.” He later added, “I lost it on him, I lost it on him. He wouldn’t stop.”

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young described the killing as an “execution-style murder” but determined that Contreras does not pose a danger to the community at large.

“This was an isolated incident. He doesn’t pose a danger to the community at large. Therefore, I’m going to grant release … he’s going to be on total lockdown,” Judge Young stated during the hearing.

Under the terms of his house arrest, Contreras is required to wear a GPS monitor and is restricted from leaving his home except for medical appointments or to meet with his attorney. He is also mandated to continue psychological therapy that began while he was in jail and cannot have contact with any close family or friends without approval from a psychologist.

The next court date for Contreras is scheduled for July. Meanwhile, he will remain at home under strict conditions as he awaits trial for the death of his son, who was a student at Florida International University.

