MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping after the Miami Police Department received a CrimeStoppers tip.

Surveillance video from May 7 showed the suspect moments before and after he attacked a woman who was walking on Biscayne Boulevard, near 32nd Street. The victim told investigators that the man grabbed her and then dragged her to an empty lot.

She suffered injuries on her cheek and jaw as she did put up a fight.

According to police, 20-year-old Clarens Braynen was identified as the suspect in these crimes while he was being held at Krome Detention Center.

The Miami Police Department thanked the community on their Instagram page.

“The suspect … that was involved in the Sexual Battery that took place on Biscayne Blvd has been arrested and is IN CUSTODY! Thank you to everyone who spread the word and assisted us with this case. #InCustody,” read the social media post.

