HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been charged with murder in connection to a car fire that left his wife dead, police said.

Fifty-year-old Noel Ruiz Mestre is facing murder and arson charges in connection to the Feb. 1 incident in a Hialeah Gardens neighborhood, detectives said.

Surveillance video captured an explosion in the area of Northwest 114th Terrace and 88th Court, just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the suspected arson to find a burning vehicle and a person dead inside…

“We’re on scene with PD right now. Rescue 28, we got a 45 in this car,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

Surveillance video also shows the moments before the explosion. According to police, the husband and wife were arguing as they got into a car to leave their home.

The security video shows the car as it stopped in the street. The passenger door opens, and moments later, there is an explosion.

Jose Rodriguez recalled the chaos on that Saturday morning.

“Well, I heard a loud boom,” he said. “The neighbors, about 20 or 30 seconds later, come out, and then I heard the police sirens approaching. One of the neighbors came by and said that there was a woman that had gotten burned.”

Investigators said there was evidence of a homemade explosive device.

Ruiz Mestre was located about a half a mile away and taken to the hospital with several self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

A family member told 7News that his wife Yusnavy is the woman who died in the car.

Ruiz Mestre remains in the hospital.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are now handling this investigation.

