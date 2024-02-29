NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in the fatal shooting of a longtime convenience store employee in Northwest Miami-Dade faced a judge, as police say newly released surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing the scene of the crime.

Myron Hawkins appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday afternoon.

“Good afternoon, Mr. Hawkins. You were arrested for one count of first-degree murder,” said Glazer.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the killing took place at the Presi Stop, located at the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 92nd Street, just before 9 a.m., Wednesday.

“The victim was inside of the business, talking to a friend, when an unknown subject entered the business, produced a firearm and, without provocation, shot the victim,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

“It looks like he just went up to the victim and shot him in the head with a firearm,” said Glazer.

Investigators said the gunman took off running.

Police set up a perimeter and searched for Hawkins on the ground and in the air.

Area residents helped officers in their search.

“I have a witness advising that she’s seen that subject that matched the description that ran into this house,” said an officer in radio transmissions.

Surveillance video shows a man running behind a home along the 1900 block of Northwest 91st Street.

Another surveillance camera recorded officers canvassing the area.

Officers caught up with Hawkins one street over and took him into custody.

Police said the victim, later identified as 48-year-old Patrick Zamor, died inside the store.

According to a detective who testified in court, the victim had worked at the store for several years, and Hawkins was a regular customer.

“That’s it, no bond. Good day, sir,” Glazer told the suspect in court.

Police said Hawkins was homeless at the time of the shooting. Detectives on Thursday returned to Presi Stop, but they have not said anything about a possible motive.

