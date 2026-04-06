MIAMI (WSVN) - A California man was arrested Sunday for an alleged hit-and-run incident on the water in Miami. Andy Vences , 34, is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid.

The incident occurred in Biscayne Bay near the Miami Marine Stadium. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Vences struck a woman with a personal watercraft and left the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission handled the investigation into the collision. Officials reported that Vences was operating a personal watercraft when he struck the woman. Following the impact, he allegedly fled the area without attempting to provide assistance or check for injuries.

The incident took place in the waters of Biscayne Bay near the Miami Marine Stadium. This location is a frequent site for recreational boating and watercraft activity in the Miami area. FWC investigators confirmed that the arrest followed reports of the suspect leaving the immediate vicinity of the crash.

Authorities have not released information regarding the identity or current medical condition of the woman who was struck.

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