MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of starting a fight at a fast-food restaurant in South Florida has faced a judge.

Police said he argued with an employee about the price of his order at the McDonald’s on Northwest 36th Street and 49th Avenue in Miami Springs.

Elizar Ravelo was charged with battery after slapping a cup of coffee from her hands and then speeding off.

The victim suffered burn marks on her skin.

