MIAMI (WSVN) - A man faced a judge days after his arrest in connection to a stabbing in a Miami apartment that he claimed was prompted by a divine and led the victim fight back in self-defense, according to an arrest report.

Frank Zaldivar-Santiesteba appeared before Miami-Dade Cicuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Tuesday morning. The 29-year-old was charged with attempted felony murder following the incident that, authorities said, left the victim with a punctured lung.

The stabbing occurred early Sunday morning, about an hour after police had performed a welfare check at the same residence.

The arrest report states that police first responded to the residence at 4:21 a.m. following reports of a suspicious person who appeared to be sharpening a knife. A caller told dispatchers the individual entered the apartment and that the occupants were arguing.

The arrest report states officers spoke with two individuals at the scene who told them that “everything was fine.”

About an hour later, a second 911 call reported a fight and an individual being cut.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim managed to disarm Zaldivar-Santiesteba during a struggle and stab him several times in self-defense.

Shortly after, employees at a GX gas station on West Flagler Street reported a naked man covered in blood and holding a knife.

Responding officers found the victim near Northwest 39th Avenue and Seventh Street with stab wounds to his chest. The arrest report states the victim was bleeding from multiple areas of his body and had a white blanket wrapped around his waist. He initially refused to identify himself.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

The victim later told investigators he had met the defendant a few days earlier.

“The victim stated that the defendant came to his apartment … with a knife and told him, “God told me to come here and stab you,”” the affidavit states.

The victim stated he did not want to provide details, only that it was an argument between him and his brother, whom he “loves and he does not care what happens to him; only God can judge him,” according to the report.

Zaldivar-Santiesteba was charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

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