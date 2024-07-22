MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing serious charges after a woman was suddenly stabbed at Miami International Airport, triggering an evacuation and briefly placing the airport on lockdown.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade shows travelers running and taking cover, late Saturday night.

“My son and I ran downstairs,” said a woman.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was pretty scary for a lot of people that were here,” said a man.

Miami-Dade Police officers swarmed the airport.

“As the officers were arriving, some of the patrons from the airport were automatically thinking that there was an active shooter,” said MDPD Detective Angel Rodriguez.

But there was no active shooter. Instead, detectives said, 29-year-old Alexander Love stabbed a woman and nearly threw her over a railing from the fourth floor of Terminal J, near international arrivals.

“The victim ran downstairs and basically waited in the area that’s behind me,” said Rodriguez.

The video from Only in Dade shows a woman covered in blood being assisted by a man, but it’s unclear whether she was the victim.

7News cameras cameras captured blood stains on the floor of the terminal where the injured woman was found.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Love was arrested and questioned by detectives.

“At this time, we don’t know what business they were involved with at the airport, if any,” said Rodriguez.

Love has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

