CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said he repeatedly stabbed a customer sitting inside a McDonald’s in Cutler Bay, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Jarvon Moreland, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon causing aggravated bodily injury, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said the victim was seated at a table inside the restaurant when Moreland approached him and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds throughout his body and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Hospital for emergency treatment, authorities said.

Detectives said surveillance video captured the entire attack and showed the suspect repeatedly stabbing the victim before running away.

A BOLO alert was issued, and deputies later located Moreland near Southwest 107th Avenue and the South Dade Transit Way, less than a mile from the restaurant, according to investigators.

Authorities said detectives found a bloody knife next to the area where Moreland was detained.

A female witness who was with Moreland at the scene later gave a sworn statement identifying him as the attacker, investigators said.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Moreland agreed to speak with detectives and gave a full confession, according to the arrest report.

Court records show Moreland was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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