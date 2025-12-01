SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 46-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he repeatedly stabbed a singer at a Sunny Isles lounge.

Bagrat Vlaadimirovich Garamov, of Aventura, was arrested after officers responded around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, to the Crystal Lounge at 152 Sunny Isles Blvd., where they found the victim covered in blood and holding a shirt to his neck to try to stop the bleeding, according to the arrest report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Aventura Hospital, where he was later listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers that Garamov, the victim’s employer, stabbed him several times in the neck and arm.

Police said video recorded by a witness shows Garamov armed with a knife, repeatedly striking the victim as he tried to flee before bystanders physically pulled the attacker away.

A search for the weapon was unsuccessful, but investigators found blood on the lounge floor consistent with the victim’s injuries and collected photos as evidence, police said.

According to the report, at the hospital, the victim told officers he remembered sitting inside the lounge before realizing he was bleeding but could not recall the full sequence of events.

Garamov was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

