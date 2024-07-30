WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old man who was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured in West Miami-Dade appeared before a judge.

Christopher Delcarpio was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of felony murder, seven counts of firing a deadly weapon and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court records, Delcarpio has lived in South Florida for the last three years.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge ordered Delcaripio to stay away from the alleged victims, he cannot contact the victims, which includes on social media or any other means and he must stay 500 feet away from the victims’ homes and place of employment.

The judge also denied Delcarpio’s bond.

“Giving the serious nature of the charges, I’m going to deny your request for house arrest. I’m going to hold you no bond,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Some family members attended the court hearing and did not want to speak when asked by the judge.

Delcaripio’s arrest follows the shooting that occurred Saturday around 8:45 p.m. in the Tamiami area near Southwest 127th Court and 16th Street.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during a verbal argument between two adults. The dispute escalated when one individual fired a gun, with bullets hitting cars, homes, and striking 4-year-old Dylan who was inside a nearby home.

Dylan’s mother, Hassell Oporta, spoke with 7News on Sunday and said her son was left traumatized by the incident. She was also fearful that she could have lost her son.

“We were lucky the bullet didn’t go through him. He was bleeding a lot, but he’s fine now. I’ve been having really scary thoughts of what could’ve happened. Thank God, that didn’t happen,” she said.

Delcaripio is expected to see a judge on Wednesday for a state motion’s hearing on pre-trial detention.

