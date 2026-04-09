NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Luke Christopher Tikasingh is facing charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older and assault on a police officer. Tikasingh is accused of assaulting his elderly 72-year-old roommate.

The incident occurred at their residence on 1400 block of NE 170 Street.

The victim, who had been Tikasingh’s roommate for two weeks, told police he was visibly frightened after Tikasingh allegedly threatened to strike him in the head with a frozen water bottle while holding the bottle in his hand, according to the police report.

When police arrived at the apartment building, they heard Tikasingh yelling and moving items inside their unit in an irate manner. After knocking and announcing their presence, Tikasingh reportedly yelled back at the officers. During negotiations with officers, Tikasingh continued to yell. Then according to arrest report he threatened the officers, stating, “I will kill all the officers.”

The report goes on to state that Tikasingh intentionally threw a water bottle from his balcony in the direction of officers. Officers then entered the apartment and Tikasingh was taken into custody without further incident.

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