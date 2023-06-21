NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 43-year-old man was charged with arson and animal cruelty after he set fire a box on fire and threw it out of his house while his dogs were on the property.

Police arrested Antwone Lavar Williams when he ignited a cardboard box that led to a blaze. Authorities said the rubbing alcohol inside the box of miscellaneous items is what started the fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene at Northwest 22nd Place, near 84th Street, to investigate a car fire but while they conducted their investigation, Williams exited the home noticeably angry.

Upon further investigation, authorities found out that after he set fire to the box, he threw it out of a closed window of the home, which ultimately shattered it.

According to police, Williams had five dogs running loose in his backyard and refused to secure them when he was asked by officers. At one point, he grabbed a piece of a wooden stick and struck one of the dogs on the head.

At first, Williams was uncooperative and stated that no one was allowed in his yard, but after the Crisis Response Unit (CRT) and the Priority Response Team (PRT) were called, he gathered his dogs. Williams was then taken into custody by the PRT.

Miami-Dade Animal Services were called to remove the dogs from the property. Fire rescue crews were also called to process the scene.

Williams was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight jail facility where he was held until he faces a judge on Wednesday. He is being charged with arson and animal cruelty with intent to injure/kill.

