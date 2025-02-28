MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of breaking into a Miami Beach home appeared in court.

Jose Santospena stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday morning. He faces a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

According to Miami Beach Police, the suspect was caught lurking around a home on Pine Tree Drive, near 43rd Street, in Mid-Beach, .

Armed with a weapon, homeowner Babba Joshua Yesharim told 7News he grabbed a firearm and confronted the perpetrator.

Detectives said Santospena took off, prompting a manhunt that ended in his arrest.

The suspect was denied bond. He is expected to appear in court again early next week.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.