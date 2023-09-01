NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested and charged after what started as an argument ended with a fatal shooting outside of a Kwik Stop in Northeast Miami-Dade, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments that, Miami-Dade Police said, escalated to the shooting on Thursday night.

Investigators said the unidentified victim was seen in the security footage wearing a blue shirt, whereas the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Pierre Louis Altidor, was seen wearing a gray shirt.

In the surveillance video obtained by 7News, the time stamp shows 8:48 p.m. as the men are seen arguing outside the store.

According to the arrest report, a short time later, Altidor walked back to his car to retrieve a gun, them walked back toward the victim while holding the firearm in his hand.

Police said that was when the victim pulled out a knife from his pocket.

The surveillance video shows Altidor taking a swing at the victim and the victim taking a swing back.

At that point, detectives said, Altidor opened fire, killing the victim.

Altidor appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Friday afternoon.

“There’s probable cause for second-degree murder. I’m holding you with no bond,” said Glazer. “You’re going to have to go before your division judge, have an Arthur hearing to see if you can be released from jail while this case is pending the arraignment and trial.”

