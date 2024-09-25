MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man is speaking out after he was beaten and slashed during a bus stop confrontation in Miami Beach that led to the assailant’s arrest.

Luciano Lastra remains in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital following Tuesday morning’s brutal attack. He spoke with 7News in Spanish over the phone.

The victim described the disturbing moments when the suspect came after him.

“He got off the bus and beat me down. He was near my feet, and I was holding on to his body,” said Lastra. “He kicked me twice near my ribs and threw me on the ground.”

The alleged attacker, 26-year-old Gianni D’Angelo McIntosh Jones, stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday.

“Aggravated battery on an elderly person,” said Glazer as she read his charges.

In bond court, Miami Beach Police Officer Rodolfo Albaladejo described the victim’s injuries.

“Hematomas to his face, cuts to the lower left leg, several abrasions to his knees, his arms, hematomas to the top of his head as well,” said Albaladejo. “Left eye was completely shut by the time he got to the hospital.”

The victim and the suspect were riding the bus on Tuesday. The arrest report states a witness told police she could hear the defendant antagonizing the victim throughout the entire ride.”

“I said to myself, ‘Damn, this man is looking for problems,'” said Lastra, “I asked him what happened. He just said ‘[expletive] you’ and spit on the floor.”

Lastra said he got off the bus along the 600 block of Alton Road with Jones right behind him.

The police report states a person on the bus “saw the victim almost underneath the bus as the defendant was kicking the victim.”

Lastra said he pulled out a knife to fight back, but the weapon ended up being used against him.

“My knife I had fell off. I was on the ground. I was trying to defend myself, but he kicked me on the ground,” he said.

The police report states Jones “stated that at this point, he slashed the victim’s left lower leg with the knife,” “kicked the victim in the face with his right leg,” “knocked him unconscious, and that was the end of the altercation. The defendant stated that he then tossed the knife and walked away from the area southbound on Alton Road.”

Miami Beach Police caught up with Jones just around the corner and placed him under arrest in a matter of minutes.

He has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on an elderly victim.

“That’s a first-degree felony; the state filed a motion for pretrial detention. I’m going to grant that motion, hold you with no bond,” said Glazer,

Jones is listed as homeless. His arraignment has been set for Oct. 15.

