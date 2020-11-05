Man charged for allegedly burglarizing cars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is behind bars following a string of car crimes.

Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Truque has been charged with burglary in connection to several vehicle break-ins.

According to City of Miami Police, Truque was caught on camera breaking into a white 4-door Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway of a home near Southwest 29th Avenue and 25th Street, Monday morning.

Investigators said he continued looking through other vehicles in the area after the initial break-in.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.