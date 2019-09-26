Man caught on camera trying to use stolen credit card at Northwest Miami-Dade 7-Eleven

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help identifying a suspected thief who tried to use a stolen credit card at a 7-Eleven in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The accused crook was caught on camera at the 7-Eleven located at 9500 NW 7th Ave., at around 5 a.m., Monday, Sep. 16.

According to police, the victim reported that his vehicle was broken into sometime overnight, outside his Miami Shores home along Eighth Avenue near 90th Street.

His wallet was stolen from inside the car.

Surveillance footage later captured the subject fraudulently purchasing gift cards using the victim’s credit card.

Police describe the criminal as wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and red shoes at the time of the credit card fraud.

He was last seen leaving the store in a 2017 or 2018 white Nissan Altima with an unknown tag.

If you have any information regarding the car burglary and/or recognize the subject, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

