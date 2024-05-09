MIAMI (WSVN) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a string of burglary attempts and thefts targeting residents of a Wynwood apartment complex, according to police.

Abdul Woodside faces multiple charges, including burglary of occupied dwellings and falsely impersonating an officer.

His arrest comes after a series of incidents in April reported by residents at the WYND 27 & 28 apartments, where police said he was captured on surveillance cameras attempting to gain entry into multiple units.

In one incident, Woodside allegedly stole items valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars from a resident’s apartment while falsely posing as a security guard.

According to the arrest report, residents had reported sightings of an individual attempting to break into apartments and stealing valuables.

Eyewitnesses reportedly described encounters where Woodside posed as building security, gaining unauthorized access to various units.

Woodside was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

