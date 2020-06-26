Man caught on camera stealing over $2,000 in electronics from Miami donut shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man with an appetite for crime was caught on camera ransacking a donut shop in Miami.

The burglary occurred at the Doughnut Break Shop near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 17th Street in May.

Surveillance footage showed the man breaking into the eatery and swiping over $2,000 in electronics and other items.

If you have any information regarding the burglary, you’re urged to call police.

