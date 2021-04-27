Man caught on camera shooting at crowd on Collins Avenue

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera shooting into the crowded streets of South Beach before running off.

The shooting happened on the stretch of Collins Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets, at nearly 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“It happened so fast. All I was worried about was me and my kids,” said witness Ann Salazar, who is visiting with her family from Illinois. “And all we did was take cover, lay down, and I was praying we weren’t the ones being shot.”

Her family was fine, but one man was hit in the leg and hospitalized.

Others screamed and scrambled.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows people running for their lives up Collins. The shooter was also seen running northbound.

“It’s a disturbing video that you watch,” said Miami Beach Police officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

That footage showed Miami Beach Police arriving moments later.

The city is still reeling from another violent crime-heavy spring break, which has come and gone. Yet the violent nights have continued.

“Please, help this town,” Salazar said.

7News wanted to discuss plans to keep South Beach safe with Mayor Dan Gelber and new City Manager Alina Tejeda Hudak. Neither were available for an interview.

Police chief Rick Clements has been a proponent of rolling back last call in the entertainment district as well as changing the noise laws on Ocean Drive. Now, there’s a shooting to solve.

First came words between men. Then about five blasts, followed by the getaway.

“That video is going to be key to this case,” Rodriguez said.

If you recognize the man that was running, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward worth up to $5,000.

