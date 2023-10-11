WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Car crimes in West Miami-dade have residents worried after a surveillance video captured a burglar going in and out of cars at an apartment complex.

The prowler was seen at the Enclave by Century Apartments along Third Street and Southwest 87th Avenue.

Tenants previously had their mail stolen at the complex by a different thief.

“But we didn’t get a good picture of his face, this time we did, so somebody will recognize him,” said one man who kept his face off camera.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

