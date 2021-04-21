Man caught on camera releasing horses from North Miami equestrian farm

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been caught on camera letting horses loose in North Miami.

Surveillance video captured him releasing the animals from their stables.

It happened at the M.M. Equestrian Farm along Northeast 135th Street, last Friday night.

The North Miami Police Department’s horses are kept at the equestrian farm.

One of their horses has minor injuries.

A privately owned horse was found with a rope around its neck.

