MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera checking cars and house doors in a Miami Springs neighborhood, prompting concern from residents after a firearm was reported stolen.

Surveillance video from multiple homes located between the 1000 and 1200 blocks of Wren and Plover avenues showed a man wearing a black and red hoodie and jeans going from driveway to driveway, pulling on car door handles, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It is very scary,” one resident said. “You see him just going from door to door to door.”

Even more concerning, this resident said, the subject even went up to front porches.

“And also tried to open a couple of [house] doors,” she said.

Another neighbor captured video of the subject enhanced with color. He is seen wearing a black and red hoodie and blue jeans.

“When I see somebody going to my neighbors’ cars and taking stuff and backpacks,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor said he received a motion alert from his surveillance system.

“That’s when I came outside, and he was gone already,” he said.

Mauriett Chayeb, who lives on the block, said her home was also targeted.

“It was locked, but the handle was still stuck out,” she said.

Chayeb added that a neighbor’s gun was stolen during the spree.

“He happened to also steal one of my neighbor’s firearms, a Glock 9, so that’s why I’m just a little worried,” she said. “I do think maybe the public can help, if they see this video and they know anything, then maybe they can help us find him.”

If you have any information on this attempted break-ins or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami Springs Police at 305-888-9711 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.