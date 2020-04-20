Man caught on camera burglarizing Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help finding a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a home.

The burglary occurred at a residence located in the area of Southwest 24th Street and 24th Avenue on the night of April 3.

Police released surveillance footage showing the man walking through the homeowner’s closed but unlocked gate.

He’s accused of taking $75 in cash from the victim’s tiki hut as well as an Amazon Echo device.

He was also seen checking to see if the cars in the driveway were unlocked.

If you have any information on this burglary and recognize the subject, call Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

