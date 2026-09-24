HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hospital patient who, witnesses said, carjacked a woman in Hialeah.

The incident reportedly took place outside Palmetto General Hospital, located at 2001 W 68th St., Thursday morning.

The man was reportedly at the hospital to undergo a medical evaluation.

The subject reportedly took off in the victim’s black Nissan Sentra.

“Basically a guy running, a guy running from the cops, and then all of a sudden I thought he was caught by the cops, but then I realized that he had stolen the lady’s vehicle and just left the scene,” said a witness.

7Skyforce hovered above first responders as officers canvassed the area. One officer was seen taking pictures of what appear to be injuries to the victim’s left arm in the parking lot of the hospital.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said they assessed the patient and took her into the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police have not provided further details about this incident, as they continue to investigate.

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