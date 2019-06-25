Man carjacked at gunpoint near Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that left a man hurt near a Miami park.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to West Buena Vista park along Northwest 45th Street and 11th Place just after 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the victim got hurt as a gunman took his car.

The extent of his injuries remain unclear.

7News cameras observed officers talking with the victim.

Investigators have not revealed the make and model of the stolen car, nor have they said whether the victim knew the subject.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

