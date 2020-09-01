Man burglarizes Brickell office building, steals laptop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been caught on camera burglarizing a Brickell office.

Employees at the brokerage business said the burglar posed as a food delivery driver, entering the office while the staff was out to lunch.

They’d left the office door unlocked while they were out.

A short time later, the crook slid a laptop under his shirt and left.

The crime happened Tuesday afternoon on the 800 block of Brickell Avenue.

Nothing else was taken.

