NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man in connection to a burglary at a Taco Bell location in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows the subject, seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and a yellow mask, as he walked down the sidewalk near the fast food restaurant, located along the 4800 block of Northwest 183rd Street, Sept. 17.

Moments later, he threw an object at the drive-thru window and let himself into the business.

The burglar was able to open one of the registers and took off with $100 in cash, police said.

Investigators said this is the same man who broke into a nearby café earlier in the day, and they believe he is responsible for a series of business burglaries.

If you have any information on this break-in or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

