Man breaks into North Miami smoke shop, steals merchandise

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a North Miami smoke shop is reeling hours after, he said, a man smashed his way into the business and took off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Luis Galeano, the owner of The Greenleaf Collective, said he found a mess at the entrance to his store, at 951 NE 125th St., at around 8 a.m., Monday.

“We show up to the location, the whole front window is busted,” he said.

Galeano then reviewed his surveillance video and saw what happened. The store’s cameras captured a man using a piece of a cinder block to break the window and bust his way inside.

The business owner said the perpetrator, seen wearing a blue handkerchief or shirt to cover his face, filled a bag with merchandise and took off. While he does not know the name of the burglar, Galeano said he knows him and so do other shop owners.

“They told us that this is a suspect they don’t allow in their stores anymore for this reason,” he said.

The break-in took place at around 2 a.m. and, Galeano said, while the cameras don’t show all of the thief’s movements inside the store, they captured audio of glass breaking while the subject was searching for items to steal.

Galeano said he does not know exactly how much was stolen, but he believes between the missing merchandise and the damage, he’s out at least a couple of thousand dollars. It’s a tough hit for a small business that is just getting started.

Now, Galeano is hoping someone is able to identify the crook and call police.

“It’s important that he’s caught, so he can serve justice for the things he’s done,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.