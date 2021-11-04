MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, broke into a house in Miami and stole several valuables.

A surveillance video image released by investigators captured the subject on the property located between Northeast 82nd Street and Eighth Court, Oct. 28.

According to City of Miami Police, the homeowner, who was out of town at the time, received a call from her contractor who notified her of an apparent burglary due to damages to her front window.

Upon her return on Nov. 1, she told police her home had been burglarized, and several items, including electronics and tools, had been stolen.

Detectives said the subject is between 30 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with a white tank top over it.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

