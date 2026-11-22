NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man said that he was bitten by a dog after an incident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place on Northwest 116th Street on Sunday morning.

The man shared his frustration afterward, and said that it was not the first time it occurred in the area.

“This is like the fifth time it happens, the dogs in front of my house. They are like dangerous dogs, they always leave them alone, they open the door, four people they’ve bitten on the street,” he said.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck as well as police at the scene.

The circumstances behind the attack are unknown as of Sunday morning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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