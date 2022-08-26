MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his young son watched in terror from inside his SUV.

The victim, who 7News is not identifying, said he and his son were headed home in his SUV after they attended a Miami Marlins game at loanDepot Park, Aug. 13.

“It was a gorgeous day,” said the father, “just another wonderful day spent with my son.”

But things took an ugly turn when a group on bicycles shared the causeway with the family.

“Between 15 and 25 teenagers on bikes,” said the father

The riders have been linked to several assault and battery cases in Miami and Miami Beach.

“They’re doing wheelies, they’re swerving, they’re playing chicken with the various cars,” said the father.

The father said he called police to warn them about the riders who zipped ahead of him in traffic.

But things turned dangerous for him when he stopped at the light on East Rivo Alto Drive.

“All of a sudden, a bunch of them came from behind and started banging on the car. They were not provoked,” said the father. “I was just in the car with my young son, with the windows up.”

The taunting made the victim’s son upset.

“[He said], ‘Daddy, daddy! Why are they doing this?’ Screaming, screaming,” said the father.

The father said he got out of the SUV. When asked why, he replied, “My son was in fear.”

Boxed in by cars at the the light, the bikers crept closer to the father.

“Somebody came from the other side and knocked me to the ground,” he said. “They were kicking me, they were stomping me, they were trying to run me over with a bike, they were trying to hit me with a bike.”

The father ended up bloodied and bruised. He said they also caused damage to his SUV.

“Banging, kicking, hitting,” he said.

The father said his panicked son put the car in drive, causing a fender bender.

Police arrived shortly after, and the injured dad bled from his injuries.

“My cuts and bruises, they’ll heal, but what my son, who’s a great kid – I have to have a conversation with him to tell him that there are bad people out there,” he said as he held back tears.

The bikers pedaled away. They have not been caught

The father said they need to be stopped before they target other people.

“Someone will end up being killed by them,” he said.

The beating has also made the victim reconsider remaining in the area.

“I’m seriously revisiting whether this is a place to raise a family,” he said.

When he asked whether he’s referring to South Florida in general, he replied, “I would say Miami Beach specifically.”

Police called this a simple battery case, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the bikers involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

