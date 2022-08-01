NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has units surrounding a home in Northwest Miami-Dade after a man is said to have barricaded himself inside, possibly armed.

Around 2:12 p.m., Monday, MDPD received calls in regards to a man making threats who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Officials are said to be heavily armed in the area of the home in Northwest Miami-Dade, near Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court.

Authorities told 7News there are weapons possibly inside the home and negotiations are expected at some point.

Special Response Teams have also responded to the area as well.

As of 5:10 p.m., it remains unknown if there are other people inside the home.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

